Eight in 10 South Koreans reported being satisfied with their lives, according to Statistics Korea.

In its “2025 Social Indicators of Korea” report, the agency said 80.8 percent expressed overall life satisfaction, up 5.2 percentage points from a year earlier and the highest level since 2013. By age group, those in their 30s and 40s reported the highest satisfaction at 85.2 percent and 85 percent, respectively, while people aged 60 and older recorded the lowest at 75.1 percent.

By income, respondents earning between 5 million won and 6 million won per month showed the highest satisfaction at 85.5 percent. The proportion of people who said their work was meaningful also rose to 79.4 percent.

Meanwhile, 70.2 percent of those aged 13 and older traveled domestically in the past year, while 31.5 percent went abroad. Leisure satisfaction rose to 39.4 percent, with the increase in overall life satisfaction attributed to higher spending and more active travel.