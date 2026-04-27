Zerobaseone is set to return with its sixth EP “Ascend-” on May 18, signaling a new phase in the group’s musical direction.

The upcoming EP marks the group’s first release as a five-member act. Originally formed through the survival show “Boys Planet,” four members left Zerobaseone after their contracts expired.

Via its social media channels, the group unveiled a poster teasing the upcoming release. The image features a large wooden speaker inscribed with the members’ names, hinting at the group's newly refined and modern aesthetic, according to WakeOne.

WakeOne added that the hyphen in the album title “Ascend-” symbolizes continuity and forward momentum, reflecting its ambition to keep evolving and reaching new heights.

In a departure from conventional promotional strategies, Zerobaseone will also release a music video ahead of the album's official launch. While the music video will be released at midnight on May 18, the album will be released at 6 p.m. on the same day.

Preorders for the EP will also open at 2 p.m. on Monday across major online music retailers. WakeOne stated that the album will be released in multiple versions, each incorporating distinct concepts for its unconventional rollout.

The group has already built anticipation with a trailer that highlights each member’s unique role in shaping the group’s new concept going forward, emphasizing a cohesive team identity.

Since its debut, Zerobaseone has recorded six consecutive million-seller albums, establishing a strong commercial track record. All eyes are on whether the group will continue its upward trajectory with its latest installment.

“Ascend-” will be released at 6 p.m. on May 18 across major streaming platforms.