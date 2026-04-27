TVXQ drew a crowd of 130,000 fans over two shows at Nissan Stadium in Japan, where it celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Japanese debut.

Held on Saturday and Sunday, the shows had added significance: TVXQ became the first and most frequent overseas act to perform at Nissan Stadium, having first taken the stage there in 2013 and 2018. Located in Yokohama, Nissan Stadium is Japan’s largest-capacity stadium and hosts major international sporting events as well as high-attendance concerts.

Throughout a set that lasted three hours and 30 minutes, the duo delivered a 31-song lineup spanning its 23-year career, including hit tracks such as “Keep Your Head Down,” “Proud,” “Survivor,” “Maximum," “Reboot” and other hit Japanese releases.

Highlights of the show included a “Share the World” performance atop moving set pieces inspired by the Japanese anime “One Piece,” adding a theatrical element. Large-scale production elements — including sliding stages, pyrotechnics and fireworks — amplified the stadium experience for fans, while the members moved around the venue to engage with fans more closely.

“This was the best moment of 2026 for us. It feels like a dream to be able to perform at the Nissan Stadium again,” TVXQ said through a press release issued by SM Entertainment. “If we can continue to bring happiness through our music, we will keep singing.”