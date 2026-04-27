NCT Wish logged over 1.82 million units sold in the first week with its first full album “Ode to Love,” label SM Entertainment said Monday.

The subunit recorded its career-best first-week sales with its third consecutive million-selling album, surpassing sales of its second EP “Poppop,” and its third EP “Color.” The LP sold 1 million copies on the day of release.

The title track peaked at No. 3 on Melon’s Top 100, after debuting atop its Hot 100 chart.

Meanwhile, the exhibition “Love Wish Be Inspired” will run in Seoul from Monday until May 24 to mark the drop of the LP. Five contemporary artists based in Korea and Japan offer a range of artwork reinterpreting NCT Wish's music.