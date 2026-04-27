South Korea’s cosmetics exports rose to a record $3.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026, marking a 19 percent increase from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety showed.

While outbound shipments in January and February remained largely in line with last year’s levels, exports in March jumped 29.3 percent on-year to $1.19 billion, lifting the quarterly total to an all-time high.

By destination, the United States ranked as the largest market, accounting for $620 million, or 19.8 percent of total exports. China followed with $470 million (15 percent), while Japan took $290 million (9.3 percent).

The US has held its position as the top export market since last year, supported by robust global demand linked to the continued popularity of Korean cultural content, despite evolving trade conditions and tariff pressures.