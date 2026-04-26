South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday condemned the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, offering condolences to the American people.

An armed man rushed toward the high-profile journalists’ gathering attended by US President Donald Trump. He fired shots outside the WHCA dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, prompting an immediate response from the Secret Service.

Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump and senior US officials, including Vice President JD Vance, were unharmed and evacuated from the venue. A Secret Service agent was struck in a protective vest but was not injured.

The incident comes amid rising political tensions and heightened security concerns.

Authorities later confirmed the suspect was taken into custody. He has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old resident of Torrance, California, according to media reports. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation by authorities.

Lee said on X that he was “deeply shocked” by the incident and relieved that Donald Trump, the first lady, and others were safe.

Condemning political violence, Lee wrote that such acts “undermine the very foundation of democracy and can never be justified under any circumstances.”

Lee also reaffirmed that the South Korean government “firmly opposes all forms of violence and extremism that erode the values of democracy and the rule of law.”

Trump, speaking after the incident, described the situation as “always shocking” and said he would follow the guidance of law enforcement authorities.