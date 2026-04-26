North Korea on Friday reiterated its commitment to expanding comprehensive cooperation with Russia, marking the seventh anniversary of leader Kim Jong-un’s first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kim and Putin first met in April 2019 in Vladivostok, during Kim’s inaugural visit to Russia and their first bilateral summit in eight years.

Since then, relations have deepened through reciprocal visits in 2023 and 2024, culminating in the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in Pyongyang.

The agreement formally took effect on Dec. 4, 2024, following an exchange of ratification instruments. It includes a clause stipulating immediate military assistance if either side comes under attack.

Experts have warned that the provision could effectively establish automatic military intervention, raising concerns over a revival of a Cold War-era alliance structure not seen since the 1996 mutual defense treaty was scrapped.

In a statement issued by the vice foreign minister responsible for Russian affairs on Saturday, North Korea cited the 2019 summit as a “historic turning point” in bilateral relations and reaffirmed its intention to further deepen ties with Moscow. It said the 2024 treaty elevated ties to an alliancelike level, citing its troop deployment in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as proof of solidarity and implementation.

North Korea has sent over 11,000 troops to support Russia’s war effort since October 2024, with around 3,000 returning home with battlefield experience to bolster domestic forces, according to reports.

The statement described the move ahead of the first anniversary of the “Kursk liberation operation” as evidence of “firm alliance and combat friendship” and vowed to expand cooperation between North Korea and Russia across all key sectors.

Meanwhile, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrived in Pyongyang on Saturday to attend the inauguration of a memorial dedicated to troops deployed to the Kursk region, scheduled for Sunday.