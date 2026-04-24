Toss said Friday that a Philippine delegation including central bank and World Bank officials visited its headquarters in Seoul to study its digital financial services.

The delegation — invited by the Korea Financial Telecommunications & Clearings Institute — included officials from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and World Bank’s Philippines office.

During the visit, Toss outlined its platform-based operating model, demonstrating how its “one-app” structure integrates payments, remittances, banking and lifestyle services into a single interface.

Officials showed particular interest in the platform’s ability to aggregate and manage multiple financial accounts through one-time user consent, the company said.

Toss also showcased its risk management framework, including real-time transaction monitoring, AI-based fraud detection, a three-step verification process for transfers and customer compensation policies for financial fraud.

“We were able to see how a financial platform operates in practice,” a delegation member said, noting the balance between user convenience and risk control.

A Toss official said the visit highlighted how digital financial platforms can deliver both stability and usability, adding that its operational standards could serve as a reference for overseas regulatory environments.