Galaxy Corp., the management company representing G-Dragon, refuted reports that Baekhyun had joined the agency.

A local media report had claimed Wednesday that Baekhyun was in the final phase of signing an exclusive contract with the agency.

Baekhyun, along with fellow Exo members Chen and Xiumin, reportedly notified agency INB100 of the termination of their contracts earlier in April. Bakehyun had established the agency when the three members — known as CBX — parted ways with SM Entertainment in 2024.

Months later, INB100 was absorbed into One Hundred, which has recently lost almost all artists it once represented. The entertainment company is accused of exploiting its artists without payment.

CBX has been in legal disputes with SM Entertainment ever since the members departed from the label. All three were unable to participate in Exo’s eighth LP, which dropped in January, and the following tour, which began earlier this month in Seoul.