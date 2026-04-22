With the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, AI engineer has emerged as the fastest-growing job in the United States.

According to LinkedIn, AI engineers ranked No. 1 in hiring growth over the past two years. The analysis is based on millions of job listings posted by LinkedIn members between Jan. 1, 2023, and July 31, 2025.

AI-related roles dominated the top 10 list, underscoring strong demand across industries. AI consultants and strategists ranked second, while data annotators, who label and verify data used to train AI models, placed fourth. AI and machine learning researchers also ranked among the fastest-growing roles, reflecting rising demand for advanced technical expertise.

LinkedIn noted that as companies integrate AI more deeply into their operations, they require not only technical capabilities, but also soft skills such as communication and people management. AI-related skills were also identified as among the fastest-growing skill sets heading into 2026.