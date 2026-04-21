South Korea's top portal operator Naver said Monday it has inked a strategic partnership with India's Tata Consultancy Services to jointly build and sell artificial intelligence and cloud services in India, targeting sectors such as banking, manufacturing and retail.

The two companies signed the agreement at a Korea-India Business Forum hosted by the Federation of Korean Industries in New Delhi, held on the sidelines of a state visit by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon attended as part of the business delegation, alongside Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and TCS's country head, Ujjwal Mathur.

The companies said they will jointly develop localized AI applications and cloud-based services for Indian clients, combining Naver's business-to-consumer platforms with TCS' industry-specific solutions and data assets to win contracts in AI-led digital transformation projects.

TCS is India's largest IT services firm, generating about $30 billion in revenue in 2025. Its core customer base lies in global banks, manufacturers and telecom operators.

"India is actively expanding its AI industry with the goal of becoming a global AI leader," Choi said. "Through this partnership with TCS, we expect to create new business opportunities by leveraging collaboration across AI, cloud and B2C services."

For Naver, the tie-up provides immediate access to large enterprise clients in India, as it seeks to move beyond its domestic market and monetize AI and cloud services at scale in a country of more than 1.4 billion people.