President Lee Jae Myung on Monday took selfies with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong during his state visit to India, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The two leaders posed for a selfie taken by Lee Jae-yong using a Galaxy Z Flip 7, produced at Samsung's Noida factory in India, during a luncheon hosted by Modi at Hyderabad House, India's official guest house for visiting foreign leaders.

Samsung Electronics also shared the photo on Instagram, noting it has been producing mobile phones in Noida since 1996, and that both flagship and budget models are manufactured at the facility.

Samsung's Noida factory, located near New Delhi, is one of the world's largest smartphone manufacturing plants.

President Lee has been on a three-day state visit to India since Sunday, accompanied by the heads of major conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor Company and LG Electronics. (Yonhap)