Seoul stocks closed a tad higher Monday despite renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, with investors focusing on the upcoming earnings season. The local currency gained against the greenback.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 27.17 points, or 0.44 percent, to close at 6,219.09, after reaching as high as 6,278.36.

Trade volume was moderate at 683.8 million shares worth 22.3 trillion won ($15.1 billion). Losers outnumbered winners 533 to 320.

Institutional investors were net buyers, snapping up 181.7 billion won. Foreigners and retail investors offloaded a combined net 437.4 billion won.

After opening a tad higher, the index continued to remain in positive territory despite growing uncertainties over US-Iran peace talks caused by the US Navy's seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman.

"The market is becoming less sensitive to risks stemming from the conflict in the Middle East, as similar noises are being repeated over and over during the peace negotiations," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst from Daishin Securities.

The analyst said investors are now turning their eyes from geopolitical tensions to the upcoming earnings season.

SK hynix, South Korea's chip giant, is widely expected to release its first-quarter earnings this week after its rival Samsung Electronics released a record-breaking operating profit guidance early this month.

In Seoul, large-cap shares ended mixed, with batteries and defense among the winners.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched down 0.69 percent to 214,500 won, while its rival SK hynix added 3.37 percent to 1,166,000 won.

Battery giant LG Energy Solution advanced 2.63 percent to 429,000 won on anticipation for the company's energy storage system business.

Defense shares also gathered ground due to continued tensions in the Middle East. Hanwha Aerospace inched up 0.14 percent to 1,425,000 won, while LIG Defense & Aerospace climbed 5.14 percent to 921,000 won.

Among the losers were major financial group, KB Financial, which fell 0.86 percent to 160,900 won, and bio firm Celltrion, which slipped 0.96 percent to 205,500 won.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,477.2 won against the US dollar as of 3:30 p.m., up 6.3 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)