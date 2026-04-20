BNB Korea said Monday it posted record results in 2025, with consolidated revenue reaching 141.2 billion won ($95.7 million) and operating profit at 26.2 billion won.

Revenue and operating profit rose 76 percent and 58 percent on-year, respectively, driven by increased orders from global indie beauty brands, despite tariff headwinds from the United States beginning in April 2025.

The company reports it has been rapidly expanding its client base both at home and abroad, leveraging strengths in skin care-focused original design manufacturing and original equipment manufacturing. It says its integrated “one-stop” solution — spanning product planning, development and production — has reinforced its competitive edge.

Since 2020, BNB Korea has posted consistent year-on-year growth in both revenue and operating profit, sustaining a high-growth trajectory.

To meet rising global demand, the company is accelerating construction of a new production facility in the Hakun Industrial Complex in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province. The first plant is scheduled for completion in May 2027, followed by a second facility by 2028 to establish an integrated production system.

The investment is aimed at strengthening production capacity and securing long-term growth, a company official said, adding that BNB Korea plans to enhance supply stability and expand its global market share.