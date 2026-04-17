South Korea has stepped up efforts to secure alternative energy supply routes, with the Foreign Ministry saying Friday that senior officials have engaged Algeria and Libya over potential crude oil and naphtha supplies.

Park Jong-han, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, visited the two North African countries from April 13-16, where he met senior government and energy officials to assess the possibility of securing emergency supplies and expand long-term cooperation in the energy sector.

The outreach comes as Seoul seeks to reduce its heavy reliance on energy imports from the Persian Gulf following Iran's blockade tof the Strait of Hormuz, the only maritime exit from the Gulf.

During meetings with Libya’s National Oil Corporation, Park discussed potential purchases of Libyan heavy crude by South Korean companies and requested that a portion of supplies currently allocated to global traders be made available to Korean buyers.

“The NOC indicated its willingness to actively allocate supplies to South Korea, provided that conditions such as crude specifications, delivery timing and buyer credibility are met,” the ministry said.

Libya, which holds Africa’s largest proven oil reserves, estimated at around 48.4 billion barrels, is seen as a potential alternative supplier as Seoul looks to diversify its import base.

In Algeria, Park met senior officials including the vice minister of hydrocarbons and executives from state energy firm Sonatrach, where both sides agreed to expand cooperation in crude oil and naphtha supply, energy infrastructure development, investment and technical cooperation, as well as workforce training and renewable energy.

Park noted that existing ties between Sonatrach and South Korean companies, including S-Oil, provide a strong foundation for broader energy cooperation, and encouraged further expansion of supply agreements.

He also emphasized South Korea’s role as a refining and trading hub, noting that while the country imports all of its crude oil, it re-exports petroleum products across the Asia-Pacific using advanced refining capacity.

“Ensuring stable crude imports is directly linked not only to domestic supply but also to maintaining the resilience of regional petroleum supply chains,” Park said, according to the ministry.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said earlier this week the government had dispatched envoys to Algeria and Libya and plans to send another envoy to the Republic of Congo as part of broader efforts to secure alternative supply chains.

“The ministry will actively pursue the dispatch of presidential envoys ... to contribute to the government’s efforts to secure alternative sources of supply,” Cho said during a Cabinet meeting this week.

The moves follow a directive from President Lee Jae Myung to explore new supply routes after the United States’ conflict with Iran disrupted shipping in the Middle East and heightened concerns over energy security.

As part of the response, Chung Byung-ha, Seoul’s special envoy to Iran, has also been in contact with senior Iranian officials to discuss regional developments and the safety of South Korean nationals, vessels and crew.

Officials said the latest outreach reflects Seoul’s broader push to diversify energy supply chains and strengthen resilience against prolonged geopolitical risks in the Gulf region.