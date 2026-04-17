Band reframes farewells as a starting point in latest release

Boy band Xdinary Heroes is set to return with its eighth EP, “Dead And,” continuing its streak of genre-blending releases while expanding its narrative of what it means to be a “hero.”

Ahead of the album’s release on Friday, the group sat down for a round interview on Wednesday at a cafe in Seongdong-gu, eastern Seoul.

“Since this marks our first release of the year, we feel especially excited,” said leader and drummer Gunil. “There are a lot of songs in this album that we really love, and tracks we feel confident about, so we’re curious to see how listeners respond.”

Unlike albums built around a fixed concept, “Dead And” took shape more organically.

“We didn’t decide on the album title first,” Gunil explained. “We started with the keyword ‘farewell’ and worked on songs around that idea. Once the tracklist was finalized, we thought about what title would best fit.”

The result was a play on words — “dead end” transformed into “Dead And.”

“By changing ‘end’ to ‘and,’ we wanted to show that an ending isn’t really a full stop,” he said. “An end to something can always be a new beginning.”

That message is embodied in the lead track “Voyager,” inspired by NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft — a probe continuing its journey through space even as it nears the limits of communication.

“We thought about the death of stars first,” said guitarist Gaon. “When a star dies, it doesn’t just disappear — it creates something new. We wondered what kind of an observer could represent that idea, and Voyager 1 felt like something we could relate to.”

For the band, “Voyager” reflects the idea of continuing forward despite reaching a point of no return.

“Everyone experiences different kinds of farewells, whether that’s losing a loved one, parting ways with a friend or leaving behind a certain chapter in life,” said Gunil. “We wanted this song to be a source of comfort for people going through those moments.”

The group’s fascination with space has long shaped both its music and visuals, appearing in earlier tracks like “Walking to the Moon,” where the beats per minute was adjusted to reflect zero gravity.

“Space is still such a mystery to humans,” Gaon said. “I think that sense of mystery fits well with the kind of music we want to make.”

As the band approaches its fifth anniversary later this year, the members are already looking ahead. After building up a catalog of around 80 songs, they hope to show off their full potential this year by achieving something musically meaningful in 2026.

For now, however, the focus remains on “Dead And” and its message.

“I hope anyone going through any kind of loss or farewell listens to this album, especially ‘Voyager,’” Gaon said. “Even if something feels like an ending, it can also be a new beginning.”

Jooyeon added, “I think this album can also help people who are starting something new. Whether it’s an ending or a beginning, I hope it gives them strength.”