Landmark sales reflect growing focus on premium titles for Western markets

Crimson Desert has become the fastest-selling Korean console title in history, underscoring a broader shift among domestic developers away from mobile-centric strategies and toward console-focused releases targeting Western markets.

Developed by Pearl Abyss, Crimson Desert is a triple-A open-world action-adventure game available on both console and PC. In the gaming industry, the triple-A designation denotes the highest tier of production, referring to titles backed by large-scale development — though the title is not defined by any fixed criteria or standardized benchmarks. Such releases remain relatively rare, with few, if any, emerging from the Korean market in a given year.

Set in a medieval fantasy world, the game allows players to explore freely while engaging with an expansive narrative. Players may choose to follow the main storyline and interact with a wide range of characters, or pursue their own path within the open world.

The project, which underwent a seven-year development cycle marked by multiple delays, launched globally on March 20 and has since achieved historic sales, selling 5 million units in 26 days. The figures make it the fastest Korean console title to reach the milestone.

The record is particularly significant as Korean game companies increasingly pivot toward the console sector, moving beyond a longstanding reliance on mobile games — long the dominant format in a market shaped by high smartphone penetration, advanced network infrastructure and strong platform accessibility.

According to a 2024 report by the Korea Creative Content Agency, mobile games accounted for approximately 13.6 trillion won ($9.2 billion) in revenue, representing 59.3 percent of the total. PC games followed at 25.6 percent, while console games made up just 4.9 percent.

However, the landscape is beginning to shift. The mobile sector has grown increasingly saturated, and tighter regulations on loot box-style monetization have further complicated the business environment. In the first half of 2024, the government introduced measures requiring companies to disclose probability rates for in-game items, which heavily prompted developers to reassess their strategies.

Against this backdrop, more companies are turning to the console market, which remains comparatively underdeveloped domestically but offers significant opportunities overseas. Regions such as North America and Europe maintain strong console ecosystems, with players showing a clear preference for high-spec, premium titles.

Major Korean developers are already accelerating their efforts in this space. Nexon is working on new console/PC based projects, including Vindictus: Defying Fate, which takes after its widely popular Mabinogi: Heroes intellectual property, and Dungeon & Fighter: Arad, a multi-platform game derived from its hit Dungeon & Fighter franchise.

Meanwhile, Nakwon: Last Paradise, a console/PC-based zombie extraction game, recently completed its closed alpha testing phase, while Woochee: The Wayfarer, a highly anticipated triple-A console/PC based game, is currently in development as another highly anticipated entry in the upcoming Korean gaming titles lineup.