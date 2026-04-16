SEOUL, Korea, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark announced strategic hires across its South Korea business, expanding its retail and industrial & logistics transactions services. The appointments include Head of Industrial & Logistics Transactions, Senior Director Jihoon Kang, Associate Director Minsung Kim, Manager Junyoon Lee and Assistant Manager Subin Choi in industrial & logistics, as well as Associate Director Eddie Oh, Senior Manager Reina Kawakami and Manager Evelyn Choi in retail. These appointments build on Newmark's momentum in Korea, following the recent launch of its Seoul office.

"These hires reflect the continued expansion of our business in Korea and the growing demand for cross-border transactions," said John Pritchard, Country Head – Korea. "By bringing together deep expertise across retail and industrial & logistics, we are enhancing our ability to deliver precise, execution-driven solutions aligned with our clients' evolving priorities."

In industrial & logistics, Jihoon leads the team with more than 14 years of experience across valuation, investment and transactions, including leadership roles at Colliers International Korea and Mirae Asset Consulting. He is joined by Minsung, Junyoon and Subin, who collectively bring experience advising domestic and multinational clients across acquisitions, leasing and development of logistics and manufacturing assets, enhancing Newmark's ability to support complex industrial requirements nationwide.

In retail, Eddie, Reina and Evelyn strengthen the firm's transactions capabilities across high-street leasing, tenant representation and cross-border expansion. The team brings experience working with global and domestic brands on market entry, flagship store strategy and portfolio growth, with a strong track record of identifying prime locations and aligning real estate decisions with long-term brand positioning.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.3 billion. As of December 31, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 175 offices with over 9,300 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2957415/Newmark_S_Korea.jpg?p=medium600

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1057994/5918522/Newmark_Group_Logo_v1.jpg?p=medium600