SINGAPORE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda unveils a collection of cycling adventures to invigorate the senses and ignite the spirit of adventure across Asia. As more adventurers seek active and more sustainable ways to explore, cycling offers a unique perspective on Asia's diverse landscapes and cultures.

Cycling enthusiasts are in for a treat with trails that cater to every level of rider, offering a blend of breathtaking landscapes and cultural encounters. Agoda spotlights six lesser-known cycling destinations across Asia, each offering a unique tapestry of experiences and scenic routes.

1. Shimanami Kaido, Japan

The Shimanami Kaido is a 70-kilometer cycling route connecting Japan's Honshu and Shikoku islands. Known for its stunning views of the Seto Inland Sea, the route features several bridges and offers cyclists the chance to explore small islands and local culture. The journey is dotted with quaint fishing villages and offers a taste of Japan's coastal beauty. Cyclists can also enjoy local delicacies at roadside eateries and visit historical sites along the way, making it a culturally enriching experience.

2. Nakhon Phanom, Thailand

Located in northeastern Thailand, Nakhon Phanom offers a serene cycling experience along the Mekong River. The area is known for its picturesque landscapes and cultural landmarks, including the iconic Wat Phra That Phanom. Cyclists can enjoy the peaceful countryside and explore local market and temples. The region's rich history and friendly locals provide a warm welcome to visitors, while the scenic river views offer a tranquil backdrop for a leisurely ride.

3. Dong Shan River Bikeway, Taiwan

This scenic bikeway in Yilan County, Taiwan, offers a leisurely ride along the Dong Shan River. The route is ideal for families and casual cyclists, with its flat terrain and beautiful views of the river and surrounding mountains. The area is also home to the National Center for Traditional Arts, providing a cultural stop along the way. Cyclists can enjoy the lush greenery and take part in local festivals, adding a festive touch to their journey.

4. Mekong Delta, Vietnam

The Mekong Delta is a vibrant region in southern Vietnam, perfect for cycling enthusiasts looking to explore rural life. The flat terrain and network of waterways make it an accessible destination for cyclists. Highlights include floating markets, lush rice paddies, and traditional villages, offering a glimpse into the local way of life. Cyclists can interact with local farmers, sample fresh produce, and experience the unique culture of the delta region.

5. Isaka Dam Cycle Park, Malaysia

Located in Kedah, Malaysia, Isaka Dam Cycle Park offers a unique cycling experience around a scenic reservoir. The park features well-maintained trails suitable for all levels, with opportunities to spot local wildlife and enjoy the tranquil surroundings. It's a hidden gem for those seeking a peaceful ride away from the bustling city. The park also offers picnic areas and viewing platforms, making it a perfect spot for a family outing or a relaxing day in nature.

6. Ombak Mati Beach, Indonesia

Situated in West Java, Ombak Mati Beach provides a coastal cycling route with stunning ocean views. The area is known for its pristine beaches and laid-back atmosphere, making it a perfect spot for a relaxing ride. Cyclists can explore nearby fishing villages and enjoy fresh seafood along the way. The gentle sea breeze and the sound of waves create a soothing environment, ideal for unwinding and enjoying the natural beauty of Indonesia's coastline.

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President at Agoda shared, "As travelers explore different ways to combine their interests even on holiday, cycling comes to the fore as a way to discover hidden gems while still keeping active. At Agoda, we love helping travelers find unique experiences, and these cycling destinations offer just that. Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or a casual rider, there's something for everyone."

Agoda offers a wide range of accommodations and travel options to complement these cycling adventures. With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, travelers can easily plan their cycling trips. For the best deals, visit Agoda's website or download the Agoda mobile app.

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