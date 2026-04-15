YouTube sensation takes on high-stakes eating challenge set for May premiere

Popular mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang is set to headline her first television show, taking on the challenge of how much she can eat before reaching her limit.

Structured around a straightforward concept, testing whether her appetite can be satisfied, the show operates under a single rule — and will conclude as soon as she signals that she has had enough.

Cable channel ENA's "Still Hungry" marks her first solo TV variety project as she expands her presence beyond YouTube. The show is scheduled to premiere in May, with further broadcast details yet to be announced.

Since debuting in 2018, Tzuyang has built a massive following through her mukbang content, drawing attention for her unusually large appetite. Her YouTube channel now has over 13 million subscribers.

On the back of her online success, she has also appeared on popular Korean television programs such as "Radio Star" and "Hangout With Yoo," and won the female popularity award at the 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards.