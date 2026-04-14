Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back told lawmakers Tuesday he has yet to receive an official request from the United States for support regarding operations around the Strait of Hormuz.

Ahn's remarks came amid a US blockade of Iranian ports after peace talks between Washington and Tehran broke down over the weekend.

"There has yet to be an official letter or request," Ahn said during a parliamentary defense committee session. "If a request is made, (we) intend to take part in various cooperation and consultations."

"(We) believe that as a member of the international community, we must participate where necessary."

He added that South Korea intends to join a multilateral meeting led by Britain and France on joint efforts to restore navigation in the strait.

"(We) will carefully coordinate various methods, procedures and external messages, in comprehensive consideration of relations with the United States and with Iran," he said.

Ahn, however, said the Cheonghae Unit dispatched for operations in the Gulf of Aden is unfit to carry out operations in the Strait of Hormuz as it is vulnerable to missile attacks.

Meanwhile, he separately said his ministry will start relocating to its original headquarters in July after the presidential office moved out of the defense ministry compound to Cheong Wa Dae late last year. (Yonhap)