GUANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Focusing on Advanced Manufacturing, Phase 1 of the 139th Canton Fair is set to open, showcasing innovation at scale. Spanning 520,000 sqm across 25,000+ booths and featuring around 12,000 exhibitors, the Phase encompasses five major categories and 19 sections, providing global buyers with a comprehensive view of China's latest manufacturing outcomes. From AI integration and green, low‑carbon technologies to breakthroughs by both industry leaders and emerging innovators, Phase 1 is poised to serve as a global marketplace for the future of manufacturing.

1. Broader Horizons for Advanced Manufacturing

Anchored in the development trends of innovation, sustainability, and intelligence, Phase 1 is closely aligned with emerging growth drivers, next‑generation industries, and evolving global sourcing demands. Building on popular exhibits of service robots, smart living, industrial automation, and new energy vehicles, Phase 1 of the Fair introduces four new dedicated zones: Smart Wearables, Display Technologies, Consumer Drones, and Agricultural Drones.

This expanded ecosystem transforms next-generation productivity into tangible, solution-ready outcomes, delivering richer, more efficient, and higher-value trade opportunities for buyers worldwide.

2. Global Focus on Smart Manufacturing

The exhibitor lineup reaches a new high, with more than 5,900 high-quality companies, including national high-tech enterprises, single champions, and specialized and sophisticated small and medium enterprises.

Top robotics firms from Shanghai and Shenzhen underscore China's leadership in AI‑driven automation, while flagship smart‑appliance brands unveil integrated intelligent terminal solutions. Leading display companies showcase advanced visual technologies, professional drone makers demonstrate deep vertical expertise, and high‑end equipment manufacturers highlight China's strength in precision manufacturing. Together, they present a compelling portrait of Chinese intelligent manufacturing.

3. AI-Powered Products Across Sectors

Advanced technologies come vividly to life across multiple categories.

In Electronics and Appliances, AI‑driven interactive displays deliver pixel‑level self‑emission and ultra‑fast response, while industrial quadruped robots feature 360‑degree perception for extreme environments. Manufacturing highlights desktop laser cutting and engraving machines with automatic multi‑material recognition, as well as agricultural drones with intelligent obstacle avoidance and terrain‑adaptive flight. Vehicles and Two Wheels showcase high‑efficiency, high‑power wireless charging systems, while Lighting and Electrical exhibitors present AI‑powered energy management platforms. Completing the lineup, Hardware displays include smart robotic lawn mowers with precision positioning and fully autonomous, boundary‑free operation.

Together, these highlights underscore Phase 1's role as a gateway to the future of advanced manufacturing, where innovation, intelligence, and sustainability converge to support global trade.

For pre-registration, please click:https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16