BALI, Indonesia, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthening its position as a leading wellness destination in Bali, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali proudly unveils a new chapter of holistic well-being with the launch of its latest wellness facilities and experiences from 1 April 2026.

This enhanced offering introduces a revitalized Spin Studio, an all-new Hot Yoga Sanctuary, a dedicated Reformer Pilates Studio designed for mindful movement, and a premium beachfront Ice Bath experience - set against the calming rhythm of the ocean, alongside a thoughtfully curated Wellness Day Pass.

Rooted in Westin's holistic wellbeing philosophy, these new offerings are designed to inspire guests to move better, feel stronger, and live more mindfully, bringing together movement, recovery, and balance in one seamless journey.

Align. Strengthen. Restore. Discover Reformer Pilates

Introducing a more intentional approach to strength and alignment, the resort's dedicated Reformer Pilates Studio offers a refined space where precision meets control. Designed to enhance core stability, posture, and overall body awareness, each session supports both beginners and experienced practitioners through mindful, low-impact movement.

Reformer Pilates encourages:

Ride. Sweat. Energize. A New Era of Fitness at the Spin Studio

Complementing the resort's wellness offering, the new Spin Studio is a high-energy space where rhythm, movement, and motivation converge.

Featuring guided RPM sessions for both beginners and intermediate levels, the studio is designed to:

Flow. Sweat. Renew. Introducing the Hot Yoga Sanctuary

Guests are invited to step into gentle warmth at the resort's newly introduced Hot Yoga Sanctuary, where breath, movement, and balance come together in a calming, restorative environment.

Designed to release tension, improve flexibility, and support inner renewal, the space offers daily guided sessions including:

Recover. Reset. Revive. The Beachfront Ice Bath Experience

Set against the soothing backdrop of the ocean, the resort's premium beachfront Ice Bath offers a revitalizing recovery ritual designed to awaken the senses and restore balance. Ideal after an energizing workout or wellness session, the Ice Bath helps to:

Wellness Day Pass – A Complete Journey in One Day

Launched alongside the new facilities, the Wellness Day Pass offers guests and local residents the opportunity to experience the best of Westin's wellness offerings within a single day.

The Wellness Day Pass includes:

Guided by Wellness Expertise

The launch is further strengthened by the presence of Dr. Jitendra Pokhriyal, whose guidance reinforces the importance of integrating movement, recovery, and sleep into a balanced lifestyle.

A New Chapter of Wellness at Westin

"At Westin, wellness is at the core of everything we do," said General Manager, Sander Looijen. "With the introduction of our new Spin Studio, Hot Yoga Sanctuary, and Reformer Pilates Studio, alongside a premium beachfront Ice Bath designed for optimal recovery, we are creating more opportunities for our guests to prioritize their well-being in a way that feels both inspiring and accessible. Complemented by our signature Beach Workout, which remains complimentary for all, these offerings reflect our commitment to making wellness an integral part of every stay. Together with the guidance of our Director of Wellness & Recreation, Dr. Jitendra Pokhriyal, we aim to empower our guests to move better, sleep better, and ultimately live better."

Westin Wellness Facilities Launch Overview:

Wellness Facilities & Experiences

For more information or to reserve your Wellness Day Pass and wellness sessions at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, please contact: T. +62 361 771906 www.westinnusaduabali.com and social media @westinbali.

High resolution images are available here: https://marrstar.box.com/s/51foefx2xpnres7yoyamkke29pboooff

About The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali enjoys a prime beachfront location within an exclusive enclave on the island's southern shores. With 432 modern rooms, it is a place where guests can be at their best and experience total renewal. Guided by Westin's signature pillars of well-being, the resort offers an enriching stay through thoughtfully curated facilities and experiences. Guests can energize at WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, the open-air Beach Workout, and newly enhanced wellness facilities including a Reformer Pilates Studio, Spin Studio, and Hot Yoga Sanctuary. Recovery and relaxation are elevated with the resort's signature Ice Bath experience by the ocean, as well as the award-winning Heavenly Spa by Westin™, offering holistic treatments designed to restore balance. Culinary journeys across seven restaurants and bars cater to global tastes, including nourishing Eat Well menu options. The resort is also a sought-after destination for weddings and celebrations, offering picturesque beachfront venues, elegant indoor spaces, and personalized services designed to create unforgettable moments. Families are equally well cared for, with engaging activities at the Westin Family Kids Club.

The adjacent Bali International Convention Centre (BICC) provides comprehensive meeting facilities for up to 10,000 delegates, making the resort an ideal destination for both leisure and business travelers. With its seamless blend of wellness, hospitality, and beachfront charm, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali delivers a stay that inspires renewal in every sense.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in wellness for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, and Move Well. At more than 245 hotels and resorts in 45 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings such as its 24/7 Fitness Studios, WestinWORKOUT Routes, and its versatile Gear Lending program, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.