SEOUL, South Korea, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LX Pantos, a leading global logistics company headquartered in Korea (Global CEO: Lee Yong-ho), is partnering with SK Innovation E&S to install solar power generation facilities at three of its Korean logistics centers and develop an integrated power-sharing system across them.

Recently, LX Pantos entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SK Innovation E&S.

Under the agreement, LX Pantos will have solar power systems installed at three of its Korean logistics centers and establish a framework for the generation, consumption, and sharing of renewable electricity among those same logistics centers. SK Innovation E&S will provide end-to-end solutions covering the investment, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the solar power facilities.

LX Pantos plans to have solar power systems installed with a combined capacity of 2 MW on the rooftops of three logistics centers: the MegaWise Cheongna Center in Incheon, the New Port Eco Logistics Center in Changwon, and the SC Yongin Center in Yongin. In addition to generating and consuming electricity on-site at each center, the company will establish an inter-center power-sharing system under which power generated at the SC Yongin Center will be supplied to the New Port Eco Logistics Center, maximizing overall energy efficiency. Upon completion, these solar power systems are forecast to allow LX Pantos to reduce its carbon emissions by 1,200 tons annually.

In fact, LX Pantos is already successfully operating a 2.5 MW solar power system at its Sihwa MTV Logistics Center. Building on this experience, the company plans to expand the deployment of solar power systems at all of its logistics centers.

Commenting upon this tremendously significant development, one LX Pantos official said, "This partnership suggests significant progress in our ESG commitment, presenting a model for transforming logistics centers into infrastructure capable of both renewable energy generation and power sharing. We will continue to advance climate action and ESG management in ways that allow the logistics industry to best serve the sustainability of both the company and the planet."

Meanwhile, LX Pantos is accelerating the transition of its logistics infrastructure toward sustainability and actively pursuing greenhouse gas reduction initiatives.

In particular, the company is expanding the installation of solar power generation systems across its self-operated logistics centers, while also pursuing the global green building certification, LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). Recently, the MegaWise Cheongna Logistics Center in Incheon was awarded LEED Gold certification. Administered by the U.S. Green Building Council, LEED is a globally recognized green building rating system used by organizations in 186 countries worldwide. It evaluates buildings based on rigorous criteria across key environmental performance categories, including energy, water, materials, land, and indoor environmental quality.

In the international transportation sector, LX Pantos is also leading decarbonization efforts in the logistics industry by expanding cooperation with global transport partners on the use of sustainable fuels. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions from air freight operations, the company has entered into agreements with major global airlines to expand the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

■ About LX Pantos

Established in 1977, LX Pantos is a leading global logistics provider headquartered in Korea. It delivers comprehensive logistics solutions across sea, air, rail, and contract logistics through a worldwide network spanning more than 40 countries.