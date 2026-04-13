Viral video of dog being hit at pet day care fuels calls for tighter oversight

A video showing a dog apparently being hit at a pet day care facility has sparked outrage online, fueling concerns over animal safety at such establishments as they grow in number.

In the video, a Chihuahua carefully moves down a small, narrow ramp set between two rubber blocks with its eyes fixed on a treat held above its head. As the dog steps forward and accidentally knocks one of the blocks over, the woman suddenly strikes the dog twice on its hindquarters.

The dog's owner, surnamed Kim, said the woman in the video is the head of a "dog kindergarten" in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, where her 4-year-old puppy had been enrolled for three years.

The clip was one of many she received from the center, which typically updates pet owners on their pets' condition and activities through photos and videos.

"She sent me the video by mistake late last year and didn't even realize it. I only saw it later and was shocked to see my dog being hit. I held back at first, thinking it might have been discipline, but the more I watched the footage, the more it felt like abuse," she said.

"As soon as my dog knocked over the rubber blocks, its ears went down and it crouched, as if bracing to be scolded. It looked like a sign that this had happened before," she said.

After Kim raised issue, the woman apologized, saying she had no intention of hitting the dog and acted on impulse after it bit her finger.

Believing there may be additional victims, however, Kim reported the case to police on charges of animal abuse.

"I talked to other pet owners who use the facility, and some said their dogs showed unusual behavior whenever they were taken there. Some trembled when riding in the building's elevator or even defecated," she said. "This may not have happened to my dog alone."

Alongside the growing number of pet day care centers, abuse allegations continue to arise nationwide. At one facility in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, in December, a staff member was reported to police after kicking a dog and spraying it with cleaning chemicals.

Under Korea's Animal Protection Act, those who kill an animal without just cause face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won ($20,200), while acts that cause injury, pain or stress to an animal carry penalties of up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won.

However, criminal punishment is relatively rare, so cases of abuse at pet day care centers are instead handled through civil litigation, experts say.

"There is no clear standard for what constitutes abuse serious enough to lead to criminal punishment, and proving the perpetrator's intent can be difficult, so many pet owners turn to civil suits for compensation," a police officer said.

Some animal rights groups say that as pet day care centers become more widespread in a society with over 15 million pet-owning households, stricter regulation through a licensing system is needed.

"Under the current registration system, facilities can begin operating with little more than basic paperwork, creating an environment where individuals with little knowledge of animals can easily commit abuse under the guise of discipline," said an official from watchdog group Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth.

"There is an urgent need to adopt a licensing system that screens operators' qualifications beforehand and provides effective oversight, including swift administrative actions such as immediate license revocation in cases of abuse."