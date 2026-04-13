Singer and actor Rain takes on first villian role in "Bloodhounds" Season 2, identifies with antagonist's passion, urgency

Rain — born Jung Ji-hoon — has explored a tumultuous career marked by towering highs and lows.

In the early 2000s, the K-pop singer was arguably Korea's biggest celebrity.

At a time when few soloists could command large-scale concerts or embark on world tours, Jung set the tone, helping define the early K-pop arena.

Central to his widespread appeal was an acting career that evolved explosively in line with his music, featuring some of the most celebrated titles of its era.

On the big screen, he headlined auteur Park Chan-wook's "I'm a Cyborg, but That's OK"(2006), which won the Silver Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival. On television, he starred opposite Song Hye-kyo in the 2004 landmark drama "Full House," which drew peak nationwide ratings of up to 40 percent, according to Nielsen Korea.

In recent years, however, that momentum has slowed. High-profile history drama "Race to Freedom: Um Bok-dong" (2019) had performed so poorly at the box office that it ultimately became something of a Korean pop culture meme, while tentpole projects such as the Disney+ original "Red Swan" (2024) struggled to leave a lasting impression.

Now, Jung is recalibrating, relentlessly pushing forward with his acting journey despite its fluctuations.

In Netflix's"Bloodhounds" Season 2, he takes on his first villain role, a marked departure from the morally upright leads that have defined much of his screen presence. The series continues to follow Geon-woo (Woo Do-hwan) and Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi) as they face off against a global underground boxing syndicate driven by money and brutality.

Jung plays Baek-jeong, a ruthless boxer whose name references Korea's historically marginalized butcher class. The character draws Geon-woo into the illicit league, emerging as an instinctive and volatile antagonist.

The role, he said, came at a personal cost.

"It wasn't enjoyable throughout the shoot," Jung said. "At every moment, I kept thinking about how to push Geon-woo and Woo-jin further into despair. I wondered how far a person could be driven."

He acknowledged the psychological strain of inhabiting such darkness.

"In reality, I'm a kind person, so it was painful at times. I've mostly played warm, upright characters. Since this is my first villain role, I wanted that reversal to land completely. Every moment was about figuring out how to torment the two characters."

His decision to finally step into a villain role, he added, came down to timing and creative alignment.

"It's a character I'd always wanted to try. Put kindly, Baek-jeong's a bad guy; less kindly, he's a madman, isn't he? I had offers (for villains) before, but I didn't feel a clear justification. One of my criteria was whether my family could watch it, and nothing quite met that standard."

And that changed with "Bloodhounds" Season 2.

"I'd wanted to work with director Kim Joo-hwan ever since (the comedy flick) 'Midnight Runners,' and I was already a fan of the first 'Bloodhounds.' This felt like the right project to show what I could really do."

Despite the character's brutality, Jung sees a trace of himself in Baek-jeong.

"Passion is my life motto. I have my own concerns, but that sense of urgency has shaped who I am. In that sense, I'm similar to Baek-jeong. I want to be recognized for what I've done, and I believe I should pay the price for my mistakes. That's how my father raised me."

As for the mixed response to his villain turn — with some critics pointing to a one-dimensional portrayal and overly excessive acting — Jung remains pragmatic.

"These days, some judge based on short clips, but the full series offers a different perspective. And if, after watching the entire show, my performance still feels unfamiliar, that's something I have to accept. Everyone has their own preferences, and it shows me where I need to grow."

Looking ahead, Jung said he is prepared to step outside the mold as a ripped, sports-savvy character.

"If I ever get the chance, I'd actually like to try a more laid-back, even sloppy style of acting. I'm really confident about it. I love eating, and my body shows it immediately when I do. I'd like to take on a role where I let myself go a bit, maybe with a belly, a more disheveled look. If the opportunity came, I'd jump at it right away, but since it hasn't, I'm just maintaining my current shape for now," said Jung.