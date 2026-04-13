AB6IX will host concerts in Seoul on May 23-24, announced agency Brand New Music Monday.

Dubbed “6ix to Seven,” the performances will celebrate the four-member act’s seventh debut anniversary. A teaser for the event revealed the set list will include solo performances that will be unveiled for the first time.

The agency added that after the concert, the members will put group activities on hold for a while to focus on their solo careers.

Lee Daehwi and Park Woojin are expected to dedicate more time to their roles in Wanna One, which reunited after seven years. A reality show on the reunion, “Wanna One Go: Back to Base,” will start airing on April 28.