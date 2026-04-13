A recent study shows that 7 in 10 South Korean adults sleep less than seven hours per day, below the recommended level.

The 2026 Korea Sleep Health Report, published by Simmons Korea and the Korean Society of Sleep Medicine, found that 69.2 percent of adults aged 19 to 69 fall short of recommended sleep, based on a survey of 1,000 respondents.

The largest share, 38.5 percent, reported sleeping 6 to 7 hours, followed by 5 to 6 hours (25 percent). More than 72 percent said they experience daytime discomfort due to poor sleep, including loss of focus, physical fatigue and emotional fluctuations.

More than 20 percent said they had tried sleep medication, while half reported going to bed after midnight. Over 70 percent use digital devices before bed, and 76 percent drink more than one cup of coffee a day, both of which may affect sleep quality.