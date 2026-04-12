The Navy is considering assigning the hull numbers of two decommissioned Chamsuri-class patrol boats to next-generation high-speed patrol ships in a bid to honor their role in naval skirmishes against North Korea in the Yellow Sea, a Seoul lawmaker said Sunday.

The Navy is weighing a plan to pass on the hull numbers of the Chamsuri-325 and Chamsuri-357 warships to new Patrol Killer Medium Rockets that will be built in the future, according to Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the main opposition People Power Party. The PKRMs are the Navy's high-speed patrol ships equipped with precision-guided missiles.

The Chamsuri-325 and Chamsuri-357 warships participated in naval battles against North Korea in waters off the western border island of Yeonpyeong in 1999 and 2002, respectively, when North Korean patrol boats crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border.

The Chamsuri-325, mobilized for the 1999 naval skirmish, was scrapped despite its historic value after being decommissioned in 2022, the Navy said in March, citing high maintenance costs and difficulty reviving the warship for display. The Chamsuri-357 warship has been on display at a museum at the 2nd Fleet in Pyeongtaek, about 60 kilometers south of Seoul, after being retired in 2023.

Yu said the "revival" of the two Chamsuri-class warships is not merely about passing on their hull numbers but honoring a legacy of victory and commemorating fallen patriots. (Yonhap)