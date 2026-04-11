Scenario-Based Sourcing Reshapes Trade Logic as Asia's Diversified Supply Chain Tackles Global Uncertainty

HONG KONG, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The April 2026 Global Sources Hong Kong Show Phase I opened today at AsiaWorld-Expo, running from 11 to 14 April. Three major international trade shows for Gaming, Consumer Electronics and Electronics Components are being held concurrently, covering categories including audio-visual, automotive electronics, computer peripherals, commercial electronics, outdoor electronics, gaming and esports, electronic components, and batteries and power supplies. With more than 4,000 booths, the shows bring together over 2,000 quality Asian suppliers showcasing approximately 150,000 products. The show is projected to attract more than 60,000 international professional B2B buyers, with over 40% from Europe and the United States.

Headquartered in Hong Kong for 55 years, Global Sources has been dedicated to connecting global buyers with Asian manufacturers and is internationally recognised as a sourcing hub for innovative consumer products. This edition of the show brings together suppliers from multiple countries including Chinese mainland, Vietnam, South Korea and India. Hundreds of Chinese mainland exhibitors have already established overseas factories in Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico, Turkey and other locations, offering multi-country production capabilities that provide global buyers with a critical anchor of sourcing certainty in an era of uncertainty.

John Kao, Vice President of Hong Kong Shows & Overseas Shows at Global Sources, said: "Against the backdrop of an accelerating restructuring of the global trade landscape, tariff policies of major economies continue to shift. More than half of multinational enterprises are stepping up supplier diversification. As of March, global pre-registered buyers grew 35% year on year, with particularly strong increases from Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the United States and ASEAN — a testament to the Hong Kong Show's standing as the most direct window into Asia's full-spectrum supply chain. Over the past year, we have observed that sourcing decision cycles are getting shorter. Buyers are increasingly asking not only whether a product is innovative, but also whether a supplier has strong ODM collaboration capabilities and can support product launches within the next six to twelve months." This means that for the global brand owners, channel partners and system integrators attending the show, it serves not only as a platform for discovering new products, but also as a venue where they can identify and evaluate partners with the capabilities to collaborate from co-design through to scalable delivery — significantly reducing friction costs and uncertainty in cross-border partnerships while enhancing the efficiency and resilience of the entire trade chain.

Full-Stack Esports Ecosystem on Display; KOL & Buyer Gaming Peripherals Popularity Vote Returns

The Gaming Show features close to 500 booths, presenting core products such as monitors, mechanical keyboards, gaming headsets, ergonomic chairs and PC cases. Going beyond individual product displays, the show emphasises seamless cross-brand product integration to build a complete esports desktop ecosystem, enabling buyers to source a full suite of peripherals in one stop.

The third edition of the "KOLs & Buyers' Favorite Gaming Gear Awards" returns alongside the show. A judging panel comprising top KOLs from the United States, Poland, Chinese mainland and Hong Kong will evaluate six popular categories — gaming mice, keyboards, chairs, monitors, PC cases and headsets — across five dimensions: design, functionality, user experience, material quality and innovative technology. Through on-site hands-on testing and live demonstrations, the awards deliver a credible annual sourcing guide that combines professional endorsement with real market feedback.

Consumer Electronics Show Covers Diverse Lifestyle Scenarios; Electronics Components Show Focuses on Energy Technology Frontiers

The Consumer Electronics Show features approximately 3,500 booths, presenting diverse sourcing options through a scenario-based layout. The outdoor electronics zone captures the camping and cycling trends, bringing together photography equipment and smart mobility devices. The audio zone is organised around home entertainment and office conferencing scenarios. The computer & accessories, commercial electronics and auto electronics sections respectively showcase hybrid work solutions, retail service solutions and intelligent driving system-level solutions. By grouping exhibits according to real-world application scenarios, buyers can directly compare and evaluate products in contexts that mirror end-user needs, boosting sourcing decision efficiency.

The Electronics Components Show features around 100 booths, closely tracking energy technology trends. Highlights include semi-solid-state batteries, solid-state batteries and other cell-level products, as well as system-level solutions such as integrated battery storage cabins and portable power stations. The show helps buyers grasp the technology iteration path from cells to energy storage systems, along with supply chain integration opportunities.

Innovation Awards and Global Sources Summit Held Concurrently, Spotlighting AI and Gen Z Trends

The Global Sources Innovation Awards ceremony takes place during the show, with judging conducted jointly by industry association experts, technology media, standards body authorities, senior buyers and the Global Sources professional judging panel. Phase I awards focus on the consumer electronics sector. This year, Global Sources continues its partnership with the European Product Design Awards (EPDA)™ to present the "Best Product Design Awards," recognising products and brands that redefine industry standards through breakthrough design and forward-thinking innovation. Multiple new product launch events are also held concurrently, with a number of major new products making their global or Asian debut.

The Global Sources Summit runs in parallel with the show, bringing together industry experts and certification authority representatives from organisations including the Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association, Cyberport and SGS Hong Kong to discuss cutting-edge industry topics. Summit content covers product innovation trends, AI applications, supply chain optimisation, regulatory compliance, green manufacturing and sustainability. Phase I discussions focus specifically on how artificial intelligence (AI), Generation Z (Gen Z) consumer trends and sustainability are redefining the consumer electronics and gaming industries.

Comprehensive Buyer Service Upgrades Drive Precise Matching and Trade Collaboration

To further enhance the buyer sourcing experience, this edition of the show introduces a number of new services. The upgraded Business Matching service is expected to arrange over 3,000 buyer-supplier matching sessions across all three phases, facilitating collaboration between global buyers with clear sourcing intent and quality suppliers. A Sourcing Connection Desk has been set up on-site for the first time, providing comprehensive support to help buyers locate target exhibitors and arrange on-the-spot matching — offering real-time assistance for buyers who were unable to book appointments in advance. In addition, the Hong Kong Show website has launched a new Meet the Exhibitors page, allowing buyers to search by show, product, country or region, with features to contact exhibitors and add events to their calendars for more effective sourcing trip planning. The Global Sources Buyer App has also been fully optimised to deliver a simpler, more personalised user experience that puts information at buyers' fingertips. The show expects to welcome close to 900 new overseas buyers to participate in on-site matching and networking activities, including high-quality buyers from Western Europe, the United States, Japan and ASEAN.

About Global Sources

Based in Hong Kong, Global Sources is a globally recognized B2B sourcing platform. With 55 years of dedicated service in facilitating international trade, it has earned the trust and recognition of the global business community through its proven track record of connecting quality buyers worldwide with verified top-tier Asian manufacturers. As a sourcing hub for market-ready innovative consumer products, Global Sources provides efficient and convenient trade services to over 14 million registered buyers and users worldwide.