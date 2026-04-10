Japan slightly downgraded its assessment of relations with China in its annual foreign policy report released Friday, as ties between the two Asian giants remain strained over views on Taiwan.

In its 2026 Diplomatic Bluebook, Japan referred to China as “an important neighbor” after describing Tokyo-Beijing ties as “one of the most important bilateral relations” in the 2025 iteration of the report. Despite the new assessment, Japan also emphasized the need for continued communication.

“The fact of the matter is that there are changes every year that span many fields,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday when asked to comment on the change in wording.

“It remains the case that we will pursue a strategic and mutually beneficial relationship, and seek to build constructive and stable ties. We have noted this in both the previous year’s and this year’s Bluebook,” he said. He added that Tokyo was open to all sorts of dialogue with Beijing.

Ties between Beijing and Tokyo have remained tense over the past months, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a Chinese invasion of Taiwan may be considered a legal justification for Tokyo to deploy troops.

China, which claims the self-ruling island of Taiwan as its own, has hit out since, warning its citizens against traveling to Japan, implementing trade restrictions, and accusing Japan of harboring militarism.

In late March, an active member of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces was arrested for breaching the grounds of the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, in another episode that fueled tensions.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman blamed Japan for tense ties when asked about the new Bluebook wording.

“The current tension in China‑Japan relations stems from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s false remarks on Taiwan, which betray commitments, damage the political foundation of bilateral ties, and challenge the post‑war international order,” Mao Ning said in a press conference in Beijing.

The 2026 version of Japan’s Bluebook said that Tokyo will continue to try and improve relations with Beijing.

“China is an important neighbor, and it is precisely because there are various issues and challenges that we will continue communicating and respond calmly and appropriately from the viewpoint of our national interest,” it said. (Bloomberg)