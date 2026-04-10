North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Pyongyang on Friday, China's Xinhua News Agency reported.

Wang called for Beijing and Pyongyang to enhance communication and coordination on key regional and global issues amid the changing international landscape, the news outlet said. He is on a two-day visit to the North since Thursday.

The meeting came after Wang met one-on-one with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.

Choe told Wang that Pyongyang is willing to strengthen ties with Beijing as the two nations mark the 65th anniversary of signing a comprehensive treaty on cooperation this year, according to the North's state media Friday. (Yonhap)