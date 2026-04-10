South Korea's media watchdog on Friday approved regulations requiring bulk phone text messaging service providers to implement safeguards against illegal spamming as a condition for maintaining their certification.

The Korea Media and Communications Commission made the announcement after holding its first regular meeting since its launch in October 2025, as part of the government's efforts to curb illegal messaging activities.

In detail, messaging service providers must meet 16 criteria, including banned-word filtering systems and measures to prevent unlawful use, to qualify for bulk transmissions.

The government will cancel certifications if messages linked to illegal activities, including drugs, gambling and illegal lending, are detected. Certified providers will undergo an annual review to ensure continued compliance with the standards.

The proposed regulations are subject to review by the Ministry of Government Legislation and approval by the Cabinet.

"The policy will strengthen the government's oversight of distributors. We will continue efforts to prevent public inconvenience caused by illegal spam," KMCC Chairperson Kim Jong-cheol said in a release.

In March, the Cabinet approved a revised communication law to impose fines of up to 6 percent of relevant sales on illegal spam senders, as well as on mobile carriers that fail to properly prevent them.

The revision came amid criticism that the previous regulation only imposed fines of up to 30 million won (US$20,200) on spam senders, raising concerns that the level of punishment was too low compared with the gains from such illegal activities. (Yonhap)