South Korea will dispatch a special envoy to Iran to discuss regional security and maritime safety, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Chung Byung-ha, ambassador for polar affairs at the ministry, will travel to Iran as a special envoy of the foreign minister, according to the ministry.

“The dispatch aims to exchange views on the Middle East situation and to hold consultations on the safety of our nationals, vessels and crew, as well as on issues related to the navigation of ships, including ours,” the ministry said in a statement.

Chung previously served as first secretary at the South Korean Embassy in Iran, director of the Middle East Affairs division at the ministry, and ambassador to Kuwait.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun decided during a phone call Thursday evening with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to discuss regional developments and bilateral issues.

During the call, Cho welcomed the reported ceasefire between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that it would help create conditions for the resumption of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

He stressed the need for the swift and safe restoration of freedom of navigation for all vessels, including South Korean ships, and requested continued attention to the safety of South Korean nationals in Iran.

Araghchi welcomed Seoul’s plan to send a special envoy and agreed to maintain close communication on related issues.

He also explained Iran’s position on the current situation in the Middle East, including developments in and around the Strait of Hormuz, the ministry said.