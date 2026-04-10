President Lee Jae Myung on Friday reposted a video clip on X allegedly showing Israeli soldiers dropping the body of a Palestinian child from a rooftop, saying that wartime homicide is no different from atrocities such as the Holocaust and sexual enslavement of women by the Japanese Empire during WWII.

The original X post by user Jvnior, who claims to be a Muslim Palestinian, claims the armed individuals seen in the video are Israeli soldiers and that the victim is a Palestinian child who was tortured by them.

"If this (the original X post) is true, it must be looked into as to what measures have to be taken," Lee wrote.

"Wartime homicide is no different from matters that we take issue with, such as the forced (enslavement of) comfort women, and the massacre of Jewish people."

The authenticity of the video clip has not yet been verified.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began in October 2023, there have been claims of torture and mistreatment of Palestinians by the Israeli military, including those raised by the Committee Against Torture, a United Nations body.

Daniel Meron, permanent representative of Israel to the United Nations, has denied the systematic ill-treatment of Palestinians and claimed these cases were anomalies. He instead claimed that Israel has been committed to its obligations to protect civilians, while accusing Palestinians in Gaza of portraying incorrect information as fact.