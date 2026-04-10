Seoul shares opened higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors remained optimistic over the upcoming US-Iran negotiations following a two-week ceasefire deal.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 95.88 points, or 1.66 percent, to 5,873.89 as of 9:15 a.m.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.58 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.83 percent.

In a potential boost to the ceasefire efforts, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday approved direct negotiations with Lebanon aimed at disarming Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Netanyahu earlier said there is no ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

The US and Iran are set to start negotiations to formalize terms of the ceasefire agreement over the weekend.

US President Donald Trump also said overnight he is optimistic about the deal with Iran while warning Tehran over the interference with shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Most large-cap stocks traded higher.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.72 percent, and its chip rival SK hynix jumped 3.21 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.72 percent, and leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 1.06 percent.

Among decliners, Asiana Airlines fell 0.28 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 1.43 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,478.25 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 4.25 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)