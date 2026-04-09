GUANGZHOU, China, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 28 to 31, Sunon participated in the China International Furniture Fair (CIFF) in Guangzhou, presenting its latest workplace solutions and product innovations through an immersive, forest-inspired exhibition concept.

Throughout the four-day event, visitors were invited to explore a series of thoughtfully designed environments that reimagined modern workspaces. The exhibition featured executive, collaborative, and casual settings, each demonstrating how Sunon integrates functionality, comfort, and adaptability to support focus, interaction, and overall wellbeing. By experiencing products in real-life scenarios, visitors gained deeper insight into the versatility and quality behind each design.

"At Sunon, we believe the future of the workplace lies in the seamless integration of sustainability, intelligent technology, and human-centered design," said Vicky Zhu, Marketing Director at Sunon. "CIFF provides an important platform for us to share our vision and connect with global design professionals."

Among the highlights was One for All, an innovative EPP foam seating solution designed for flexibility and dynamic use. Lightweight yet durable, it supports multiple modes—from upright seating to gentle rocking—and can even function as a temporary lectern. Multiple units can be arranged into circular or S-shaped configurations, encouraging spontaneous collaboration and creative interaction. Made from fully recyclable materials and compliant with European ROHS and REACH standards, the product reflects Sunon's commitment to sustainable design without compromising performance.

Adding a distinctive and interactive element, robotic assistants guided visitors through the booth, introducing key products and enhancing engagement. This integration of intelligent technology showcased Sunon's forward-looking approach to blending digital innovation with physical workspace experiences.

CIFF 2026 offered Sunon a valuable opportunity to engage with architects, designers, and industry leaders from around the world. Through its holistic presentation—combining adaptable products, thoughtful spatial design, and interactive technologies—Sunon continues to reinforce its position as a global leader in workplace solutions, shaping environments that are both human-centered and future-ready.

Website: sunonglobal.com

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Instagram: @sunonfurniture

LinkedIn: Sunon Group Co., Ltd.

About Sunon

Sunon is a global provider of workplace solutions, specializing in office furniture and interior environments that combine design innovation, ergonomic performance, and sustainable practices. With a strong focus on research and development, Sunon delivers comprehensive solutions for modern workplaces across corporate, educational, and public sectors worldwide.