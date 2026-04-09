After being named to The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026 in February, two Korean cafes — one in Busan, the other in Seoul — continue to draw both devoted locals and coffee-focused travelers.

More than a fleeting accolade, the recognition underscores two distinct directions in Korea’s specialty coffee scene: one rooted in craftsmanship and atmosphere, the other in rarity and high-end sourcing.

Momos Coffee in Busan and Ruli Coffee in Seoul illustrate the range of Korea’s coffee landscape — from slow, craft-driven brewing to rare, experience-focused tasting. In both cases, the appeal extends beyond rankings. What draws visitors is the sense that a cup of coffee can offer something closer to an experience than a routine.

Momos Coffee Flagship Store

In Busan, Momos Coffee Flagship Store, ranked No. 22 on The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026, has built a reputation over nearly two decades for its meticulous approach to coffee.

Founded in 2007, the brand began in a small storage space before expanding into a multifaceted operation spanning cafes, roasting, education and online sales.

“From green beans to a single cup of coffee, we hope the process brings happiness not only to those who drink it, but also to those who make it and those who produce it,” said CEO Lee Hyun-ki.

The flagship cafe reflects that philosophy in both pace and design. A spacious, wood-toned interior opens into a quiet courtyard filled with bamboo and anchored by a large magnolia tree. The setting encourages visitors to slow down — something that becomes necessary on weekends, when lines form early.

Momos is particularly known for its hand-drip coffee, prepared with a level of precision that can mean a wait of 30 minutes or more. It is not a stop for hurried caffeine, but a place to sit with a cup.

“Good coffee connects people and becomes part of everyday life,” Lee said. “We believe a single cup of coffee can change someone’s day.”

Signature drinks lean into layered flavors. The pistachio cream latte blends Busan-roasted coffee with green plum syrup and pistachio cream, offering a balance of nutty richness and bright acidity. The seasonal Pi Oom combines vanilla bean, sugarcane and pineapple syrup beneath milk foam and dried strawberry — designed to be sipped without stirring so each layer reveals itself gradually.

Food options, including carrot rapee sandwiches and pain au chocolat, complement the drinks, while shelves of beans allow visitors to re-create the experience at home.

Ruli Coffee

In Seoul, Ruli Coffee, which ranked No. 51 on the same list, takes a markedly different approach — one centered on rarity and depth of selection.

The cafe offers more than 100 varieties of high-end Panamanian coffee, including over 20 ultrapremium auction lots such as Best of Panama selections. Among them are Geisha coffees rarely encountered outside specialized tasting rooms.

Prices reflect that exclusivity, with some cups reaching up to 80,000 won. These coffees are served in thin-rimmed Riedel wine glasses, designed to highlight aroma as much as flavor, inviting comparisons to fine wine service.

Despite its high-end focus, the cafe remains accessible. Staff guide customers through flavor profiles and brewing methods, making even complex coffees approachable for newcomers.

The space itself adds another layer of distinction. While the front maintains a clean, minimalist drip bar, deeper inside the cafe shifts into a subculture-inspired environment featuring gachapon machines and anime goods — reflecting its ties to the online community Ruliweb, created and run by the cafe’s owner. The result is a hybrid space that attracts both coffee enthusiasts and fans of niche pop culture.