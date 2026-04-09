SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense (2498.HK) , a pioneering AI-driven robotics technology company, announced its sales volume for the first quarter of 2026, with total LiDAR sales reaching 330,300 units, representing a year-on-year increase of 204.1%. Among these, LiDAR sales volume for the ADAS segment totaled 144,800 units, while LiDAR sales volume for robotics and others reached 185,500 units, representing a robust year-on-year surge of 1,458.8%. For the very first time, RoboSense's robotics LiDAR sales volume surpassed its automotive ADAS segment.

Following its global top 1 performance in 2025 with over 303,000 unit shipments in robotics LiDAR, RoboSense has maintained strong growth momentum in the robotics sector. The company has secured the top position across five key segments: robotic lawn mowers, autonomous delivery, humanoid robots, embodied AI, and commercial cleaning robots, achieving preeminent leadership in the broader robotics market.

RoboSense is the only technology company worldwide to achieve AEC-Q automotive-grade certification for its fully self-developed LiDAR chipsets, spanning transmission, reception, and processing. By leveraging its proprietary SPAD-SoC and VCSEL chip architecture, the company has established the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of digital LiDAR products, which have already achieved mass production, covering low-beam to high-beam specifications and meeting diverse requirements for both automotive and robotics applications. Backed by its core technological advantages, RoboSense is accelerating the development of a dual-engine growth model driven by both automotive and robotics businesses, continuously advancing intelligent innovation in the global automotive and robotics industries.

About RoboSense

RoboSense (02498 HKEX) is an AI-driven robotics company, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Leveraging its full-stack, in-house developed digital chips and a robust AI technology system, the company provides core robotic components, perception systems, and manipulation solutions across a wide range of industries, including autonomous passenger and commercial vehicles, Robotaxi, as well as robotics applications in autonomous logistics, robotic lawn mowers, and humanoid robots.

As a global leader in the LiDAR industry, RoboSense has partnered with over 310 OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. In the robotics sector, it is the preferred solution provider for autonomous logistics, robotic lawn mowers, humanoid robots, and other pan-robotics applications, serving more than 3,400 clients worldwide. In 2025, the company ranked first in LiDAR market share in the robotics sector.

Building on its globally leading perception capabilities, RoboSense has extended its technology into robotic manipulation, launching robotic vision systems, dexterous hands, and hand-eye coordination solutions, driving the large-scale commercialization in the era of Physical AI.