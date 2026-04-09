BEIJING, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye participated in the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 as an honorary strategic partner and the provider of the designated liquor, marking the forum's 25th anniversary.

The event ran from March 24 to 27 under the theme "Shaping a Shared Future: New Dynamics, New Opportunities, New Cooperation." Wuliangye has partnered with the forum for nine consecutive years since 2018.

At its brand booth, Wuliangye showcased zodiac-themed baijiu products and World Cup-inspired products. It also set up an outdoor pop-up experience featuring a 29 percent ABV drink, a robotic cocktail-making zone, and interactive games. The company took part in the opening plenary, board meetings, and a 25th anniversary gala dinner.

On March 26, Wuliangye hosted a dedicated evening reception, presenting three cocktails based on its 29 percent, 39 percent and 52 percent ABV liquors, symbolizing gratitude for the past, present and future.

From March 20 to April 30, Wuliangye launched a "Boao consumption season" across Hainan's duty-free and retail channels, with promotions and interactive campaigns to engage consumers.

The forum participation is a key component of Wuliangye's strategy of going global. To date, the brand's "Harmony Global Tour" has reached 19 countries and regions. The company has established three international marketing centers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and the Americas, and opened Wuliangye dining outlets in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore to embed Chinese baijiu into local social scenes.

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