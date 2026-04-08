The defense chiefs of South Korea and Japan held a video call Wednesday to discuss North Korea's nuclear and missile threats as well as their trilateral security cooperation with the United States, Seoul's defense ministry said.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, shared information on North Korea's recent missile launches and agreed on the importance of seeking close security cooperation with the U.S. to deter such military threats, according to the ministry.

Both sides also concurred on the importance of bilateral security cooperation for regional peace and stability amid a stern security environment, including the war in the Middle East, and push for their defense exchange and cooperation in a stable manner.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles over two occasions in an apparent show of force amid Pyongyang's hostile stance toward Seoul. The North also launched a projectile the previous day. (Yonhap)