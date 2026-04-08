South Korea may modify its list of priority partner countries for official development assistance, reducing the number of countries in the five-year blueprint from 27 to 25.

Colombia, Myanmar and Ukraine will be excluded from South Korea's list of core partner countries for development aid, while Kenya will be newly added to the list, according to a news report on Wednesday.

If confirmed, the updated list would comprise 14 Asian countries, eight African countries and three South American countries considered core partners from 2026 to 2030. Roughly 70 percent of the budget for bilateral development aid will go to South Korea's priority partners.

The government said in a statement Wednesday that the change was under review but has not yet been finalized. The final decision, it added, will be made after approval from South Korea's Committee for International Development Cooperation before the second half of this year.