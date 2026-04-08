South Korea on Wednesday welcomed a two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, expressing hopes it would pave the way for the resumption of maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies.

“The government welcomes the agreement between the United States and Iran on a ceasefire, which has created an opportunity to resume transit through the Strait of Hormuz,” Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued by spokesperson Park Il.

“The government hopes that negotiations between the two sides will reach a settlement and that peace and stability in the Middle East will be restored at an early date,” it added.

It also praised mediation efforts by countries including Pakistan, while reiterating the need for the swift and safe resumption of free navigation for all vessels, including those linked to South Korea, adding that it will continue consultations with relevant countries to help stabilize the situation.

The ceasefire announcement on Wednesday came after US President Donald Trump said he would suspend military strikes on Iran for two weeks, contingent on Tehran agreeing to the “complete” and “immediate” reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The move followed weeks of escalating tensions, during which Iran effectively imposed a blockade on the vital shipping route using drone and missile attacks, raising concerns over oil prices and global supply chains.

While the temporary pause offers short-term relief, experts warn that the underlying risks remain unresolved and could continue to weigh on South Korea’s economy and security environment.

“The current situation has temporarily stepped back from the brink of full-scale escalation, but it is not a resolution,” said Yu Ji-hoon, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses and a former Navy commander. “This is a form of coercive diplomacy, where the US is maintaining pressure while opening a diplomatic exit.”

Yu stressed that the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a key strategic lever for Iran. “It is not merely a maritime route, but a tool through which Iran can exert influence on the international community,” he said, noting that even if an agreement is reached, structural tensions surrounding the waterway are unlikely to disappear.

He warned that the situation is likely to evolve into an “unstable management phase,” where limited de-escalation coexists with persistent risks. “Even minor clashes or miscalculations could trigger renewed escalation,” Yu said. “If Iran continues to rely on drones, missiles and maritime threats, localized conflicts are likely to recur.”

He said, “While markets may stabilize in the short term, longer-term risks will persist, and for South Korea, this is not just a regional conflict but one directly tied to energy supply and maritime security, requiring more systematic preparedness.”

Other analysts say the conflict has broader implications for South Korea’s foreign policy, energy strategy and alliance with Washington, marking what some describe as a turning point.

Seoul apparently views the more than monthlong conflict in the Middle East as a turning point for reshaping its broader energy policy framework. It believes there is a need to diversify energy supply routes and, in the longer term, expand renewable energy to prepare for potential future supply disruptions.

This assessment is reflected in Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik’s ongoing overseas visits, which go beyond securing immediate supplies of crude oil and naphtha to addressing longer-term structural challenges.

Kang departed Tuesday for the Middle East and other regions following visits to the United Arab Emirates, with plans to travel to Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia, in a move aimed not only at securing strained energy supplies amid Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but also at laying the groundwork for more comprehensive, long-term energy strategies.

“South Korea is likely to significantly increase imports of crude oil from Russia or the US,” said Min Jeong-hun, an associate professor in the Department of American Studies at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy. “This could serve as a turning point for shifting toward green energy policies long emphasized by President Lee Jae Myung.”

At the same time, some say the conflict in the Middle East has exposed potential strains in the South Korea-US alliance. During the crisis, Trump publicly and repeatedly complained that Washington was not receiving sufficient support from Seoul despite maintaining US Forces Korea, raising the possibility of renewed cost-sharing or trade pressure.

The recently reported redeployment of US military assets, including parts of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system from the Korean Peninsula to the Middle East, has also reinforced Washington’s push for greater “strategic flexibility” of US Forces Korea, fueling concerns in Seoul about the long-term implications for deterrence.

Observers also say Trump’s tendency to link security and economic issues could lead to heightened demands in areas such as tariffs and South Korea’s investment commitments to the US. The US launched Section 301 investigations in mid-March targeting major trading partners, including South Korea, raising the possibility of additional trade pressure.

For now, however, Seoul is said to view the impact of Trump’s repeated complaints as limited.

The Foreign Ministry recently sought clarification from Washington on the intent behind the comments and was told they likely reflected Trump’s desire for allied participation in the Middle East conflict, a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Min at the KNDA said that both troop redeployment and tariff pressure would be difficult for Washington to pursue in practice.

“The US will need to refocus on containing China in the Indo-Pacific once the war ends, making the redeployment of USFK unrealistic,” Min said. “With the midterm elections in November approaching for Trump, it is important to move forward quickly with South Korea’s investment commitments (based on last year’s joint fact sheet agreed at the Lee–Trump summit), so tariff negotiations are unlikely to be reversed.”