Samsung Bioepis said Wednesday it has launched a companywide artificial intelligence training program to build AI expertise tailored to the biopharmaceutical industry.

The initiative marks the company’s first organization-wide effort to embed AI as a core capability and improve operational efficiency.

As part of the program, Samsung Bioepis has set up an AI training center, dubbed the “AI Academy,” at its headquarters in Songdo, Incheon.

Around 1,000 employees will complete at least seven hours of training that combines theory and hands-on practice. The curriculum covers the use of generative AI tools, job-specific model development and workflow automation.

To scale its capabilities, the company will form a task force led by its AI team to develop customized AI agents for each division.

Samsung Bioepis is also expanding its broader AI and digital innovation efforts, including the use of digital twin technology to accelerate drug development, building secure in-house AI infrastructure and collaborating with external partners to identify AI-driven drug candidates.

“As AI becomes a key driver of global competitiveness in biopharma, we will continue to strengthen our capabilities to enhance the company’s core competitiveness,” said Kang Dae-sung, head of the people team.