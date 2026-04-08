Tomorrow X Together announced on Wednesday that a pop-up store will run in Seoul from April 14-26 to mark the release of its eighth EP, “7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns.”

Set up at the Hybe headquarters, the temporary space will visualize the concepts of the mini album, which is due out on April 13. A range of merchandise inspired by the upcoming set will be available, including an exclusive offering: a cactus in a neon pink pot.

The EP comes about nine months after the group's previous endeavor, the fourth full-length album, “The Star Chapter: Together.” The LP entered Billboard 200 at No. 3 and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, after dominating Oricon’s album rankings.

The new album will be the quintet’s first since the members renewed their contracts with label Big Hit Music.