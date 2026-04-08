The Office of National Security at Cheong Wa Dae held an emergency meeting Wednesday after North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, calling for Pyongyang to immediately stop provocations.

The meeting was attended by officials from the defense ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to analyze and assess the North's latest missile launch, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

During the meeting, officials said the North's ballistic missile launch was a "provocative act that violates the UN Security Council resolutions" and urged Pyongyang to immediately stop such provocations, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The national security office also instructed relevant authorities to strengthen South Korea's military readiness considering the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Earlier, the JCS said it detected the missiles launched from the Wonsan area in the North at around 8:50 a.m. It marked the North's fourth known ballistic missile launch this year. (Yonhap)