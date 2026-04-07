Boy group And2ble uploaded its first batch of photographs as a team, agency YH Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The five members — Zhang Hao, Yoo Seungeon, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin and Han Yujin — are slated to begin activities as the new group on May 26.

Yoo had debuted as part of Evnne, a seven-member group formed through the audition show Boys Planet, in 2023. He left the project group in January, teaming up with former Zerobaseone members to form And2ble.

Zerobaseone, comprising nine members, was also formed through the competition program. The project group's contract ended after 2 1/2 years, concluding activities with a final concert in Seoul in March. Four members went on to join And2ble, and Zerobaseone reorganized into a five-member group, which floated its new profile picture Monday through agency WakeOne Entertainment.