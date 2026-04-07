Following her breakout solo debut, WJSN member charts a different sound and direction

After making a striking solo debut with “Body” in September, girl group WJSN’s Dayoung is returning with a follow-up that aims not to repeat that success, but to move in a different direction.

Dayoung’s second solo EP, “What’s a Girl To Do,” released Tuesday, follows the strong performance of her first solo, which marked a breakout moment and helped establish her as an act distinct from her image in WJSN.

With the new EP, Dayoung further expands her role as a solo artist, taking part in writing and composing both tracks.

Rather than treating the momentum behind the lead track of her first EP, “Body,” as a formula to replicate, however, the new release takes a clear turn sonically. While “Body” was driven by high-energy dance beats, “What’s a Girl To Do” leans into a softer R&B sound with more relaxed, flowing rhythms.

Asked why she chose not to build directly on the success of “Body,” Dayoung said she saw it as an opportunity to do something different.

“‘Body’ is a song that already fulfilled everything I wanted to show first — excitement, energy, healthiness, performance and stage presence,” she said during a round interview in southern Seoul. “With this comeback, I thought people might expect something similar, but I didn’t want to do that.”

She compared the decision to making a sequel to a hit film, noting that even strong follow-ups often struggle to surpass the impact of the original.

“Instead of trying to outdo it in the same way, I wanted to bring another good song in a completely different genre,” she said.

That approach led to “What’s a Girl To Do,” a spring-ready release she said she envisioned for April — a season of festivals, nightlife and transitional energy.

“If ‘Body’ was my first impression to the public, then I wanted the next one to show a different side of me,” she said. “This release reflects a broader and more mature side of me, not just musically but overall.”

While Dayoung said she felt confident in her new song, she was also aware that the shift might not resonate as immediately with all listeners. She said she focused on performance details to make up for that.

According to Dayoung, the choreography emphasizes fast footwork and continuous movement, designed to keep the stage visually engaging even as the music flows more gently.

She also incorporated a hoodie as a key element in the choreography, tying the performance to the season while making it easier for listeners to engage with it through dance challenges.

Despite the shift in sound, Dayoung said the core message behind the release remains the same: delivering positive energy, a sense of vitality and enjoyment — values that have consistently shaped her approach as a solo artist.

“I want to be an artist who can have a positive influence,” she said. “It’s nice when people recognize my talents or appearance, but I also want to be someone who acts with responsibility and gives good energy to others. I want people to feel hope and courage through my music.”

Beyond the music, Dayoung used the comeback to further lean into her personal style.

“Though some people saw ‘Body’ as a transformation, it was actually closer to my real self,” she said. “Preparing for my solo work outside of WJSN allowed me to embrace the styles I prefer — stronger makeup and more distinct visuals — which made me feel more confident on stage.”

She added that she approached this release in the same way, focusing on both the sound and the image she feels most aligned with.

With “What’s a girl to do,” Dayoung is not trying to match the impact of “Body” on its own terms. Instead, she is aiming to show range — and to build a solo career defined not by repetition, but by change.