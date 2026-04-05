French carmaker weighs Busan plant upgrade, deepens Korea’s role as global hub

Renault Group CEO Francois Provost said the company may explore producing fully electric vehicles in Korea, signaling a deeper commitment to expanding local production beyond gasoline and hybrid models.

Speaking at a press conference Friday in Seoul, hosted by the Korea Automobile Journalists Association, Provost said Renault would “seriously consider” EV production in Korea.

“In the coming years, we will see how we can enhance our credibility in the Korean market with full-electric cars,” he said.

He stressed that Renault remains firmly committed to electrification despite a global slowdown in EV demand. “Customers who have experienced EVs do not return to internal combustion engine vehicles,” he said, adding that EVs will become a core part of Renault’s future business.

Renault’s strategy in Korea, however, will differ from its Europe-focused push into compact EVs. Provost said upcoming models for the Korean market will center on mid- to large-sized vehicles, including electrified D- and E-segment models.

Renault Korea’s Busan plant is already capable of producing EVs, having contract-manufactured the Polestar 4 SUV, according to Renault Korea Motors CEO Nicolas Paris. The company plans to meet near-term demand with hybrids while gradually shifting toward EVs.

To support this transition, Renault aims to collaborate with local partners, including battery makers such as LG Energy Solution.

Provost underscored Korea’s strategic role within the group, selecting it as his first overseas destination following the rollout of Renault’s medium- to long-term strategy, “FutureReady.”

Under the plan, Renault has designated Korea as one of five global production hubs, alongside India, Morocco, Turkey and Latin America. Expanding the product lineup in Korea is one of the strategy’s three core pillars, with the company prioritizing market share gains over aggressive volume growth.

Provost said the launches of the Grand Koleos SUV and Filante crossover were aimed at rebuilding Renault’s presence in Korea, noting that both models have exceeded initial expectations.

He also reaffirmed plans to position the Busan plant as a key export base, with the company exploring ways to secure additional export volumes. Shipments of the two SUV models to the US are not under consideration.

Following a visit to Renault’s domestic R&D center, Provost said the Korean unit could also emerge as a hub for autonomous driving development within the group.

Provost previously served as CEO of Renault Samsung Motors from 2011 to 2016 and has since held senior roles, including group purchasing chief, before being appointed CEO in July last year.