Two elementary students were caught after setting fire to a trash pile outside a multi-unit residential building in Incheon, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Friday in Bupyeong. The students allegedly used a lighter to start a fire on a garbage pile outside a the building.

Firefighters responded soon after and extinguished the fire by 2:07 p.m., according to authorities. No injuries were reported.

Incheon Samsan Police Station said they are investigating two underage students on suspicion of arson of an occupied structure.

During questioning, the students said they started the fire as a prank.

After further investigation, police plan to refer the case to the family court's juvenile division.

Since the students are juvenile offenders, or those under 14, they are not subject to criminal punishment under Korean law. Instead, they receive protective dispositions under the Juvenile Act.